Kochi

Two killed in road accident at Angamaly

Two women were killed and three injured after a mini tanker rammed an autorickshaw at Angamaly on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Beena, 48, and Thresya, 72, both residents of Koovappady in Perumbavoor. Autorickshaw driver E.P. Lalu, 52, of Mudikkal in Perumbavoor, and KSRTC conductors T. Sini, 48, of Kottarakkara, and N.S. Anilkumar, 47, of Punalur were admitted in a private hospital at Angamaly with injuries.

The accident took place in front of the old municipal office along the national highway around 6.15 a.m. The deceased were engaged to prepare food for the workers of a textile showroom at Angamaly. They used to prepare food in a building near the old municipal office. They were alighting from the autorickshaw near the building when the tanker ran into them.

Beena is survived by husband Chinnakutty and children Anjana and Amal, both students. Thresya is survived by husband Paily and children Jolly, district president of Nationalist Mahila Congress, and Babu.

The Angamaly police have registered a case.


