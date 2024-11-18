ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in early morning road accident in Kochi

Updated - November 18, 2024 09:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were killed after their motorcycle crashed into the concrete structure of the footpath of a bridge at Thripunithura on Monday around 1 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Subin S, 19, of Kollam and Nivedhitha K, 21, of Meppadi, Wayanad. According to preliminary investigation by the police, no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The police are awaiting the autopsy report. The collision into the concrete structure seemed to be so violent that the victims were thrown off some 20 metres from where the motorcycle was found, according to the police.

