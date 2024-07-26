Two killed in accident at Perumbavoor

Two youths were killed after their two-wheeler was knocked down by a truck at Pulluvazhy near Perumbavoor on July 26 around 2.15 p.m.

The deceased were identified as Muhammed Ijas, 21, of Kaloor, and Fiona, 18 of Changanassery. They were travelling in the Muvattupuzha-Perumbavoor direction when the speeding truck collided head on with their motorcycle.

Though the two were rushed to nearby hospitals, they could not be saved.

Arrested

The Maradu police arrested a man on charge of molesting a girl in a moving KSRTC bus on Thursday. The arrested is Vipinkumar, 49, of Muppathadam. The crew deviated the bus to the police station after the girl, who got in from Vyttila, reported the alleged molestation.