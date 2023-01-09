Two killed as truck rams three two-wheelers in Kochi

January 09, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Kochi

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and another critically injured after a truck rammed three two-wheelers at Cheranalloor on Monday around 10.30 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Lisa Antony, 38, of Panayikulam and Naseeb, 35, of North Paravur. Raveendran, 54, of North Paravur remains admitted in a private hospital with grievous injuries.

The incident occurred on the stretch between the Cheranalloor signal and Varapuzha bridge in front of an Indian Oil petrol pump. Lisa was on her scooter, while Naseeb and Raveendran were on their motorcycles.

All three two-wheelers, none with a pillion, and the truck were headed in the direction of Cheranalloor. One of the motorcyclists was about to turn towards the petrol pump when the truck rammed all three vehicles.

The woman was run over by the truck and died on the spot. Though Naseeb was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter. The injured person was put under the knife and remains under observation at a private hospital.

The truck driver, Ajith Kumar, 24, of Uttar Pradesh, and the truck were taken into custody by the Cheranalloor police. He was booked under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). According to the police, the driver claimed to have tried to apply the brake, but it did not work owing to technical fault. The police are verifying the claim.

The bodies will be handed over to relatives after autopsy on Tuesday.