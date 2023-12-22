Two killed as car collides with bus at Perumbavoor

December 22, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Two persons were killed and a child was injured after the car in which they were travelling collided with a bus at Kuruppampady near Perumbavoor on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sivan Pillai, 55, and his relative Aswathi, 24. The accident took place along AM Road within Kuruppampady police station limits. They were returning after a doctor’s consultation for Aswathi’s five-year-old son, who was injured in the accident.

The car was on its way to Kothamangalam when it collided with a private bus coming in the opposite direction. Though all three were rushed to a private hospital at Perumbavoor, two of them could not be saved. The child was later shifted to a private hospital near Aluva.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.