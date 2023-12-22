GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed as car collides with bus at Perumbavoor

December 22, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed and a child was injured after the car in which they were travelling collided with a bus at Kuruppampady near Perumbavoor on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sivan Pillai, 55, and his relative Aswathi, 24. The accident took place along AM Road within Kuruppampady police station limits. They were returning after a doctor’s consultation for Aswathi’s five-year-old son, who was injured in the accident.

The car was on its way to Kothamangalam when it collided with a private bus coming in the opposite direction. Though all three were rushed to a private hospital at Perumbavoor, two of them could not be saved. The child was later shifted to a private hospital near Aluva.

