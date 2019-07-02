Two key accused still untraced

The two absconding accused in the Abhimanyu murder case, including the one who allegedly stabbed the victim, remain to be traced even as Tuesday marked the first anniversary of the brutal crime.

M. Abhimanyu, a second-year undergraduate student at Maharaja’s College and leader of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), was stabbed to death by a gang comprising allegedly of members of the Campus Front of India (CFI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) following differences over wall graffiti welcoming newcomers to the campus, in the early hours of July 2 last year.

Sahal, of Panangad, and Muhammed Shahim, of Arookutty, the 10th and 12th accused, were among the 16 arraigned by the investigating team in the charge-sheet submitted last September.

While the former was accused of stabbing Abhimanyu, the latter allegedly stabbed the other two SFI activists who were injured in the incident.

The police had issued lookout notices against both the accused.

“Out of the 14 so far nabbed in the case, 10 were arrested by the police while the other four surrendered. Four of them continue to remain in jail while the remaining accused are out on bail,” said a senior police officer.

Brickbats for probe

Initially, the investigation was carried out by the Central police, which had registered the case before it was handed over to the Control Room Assistant Commissioner of Police S.T. Suresh Kumar.

The prime accused in the case, Muhammad, 20, BA Arabic student and the college unit president of the Campus Front of India, was nabbed from a train near Mangaluru last July.

The accused had moved to Goa via Kannur after the incident. Reportedly, he took shelter in a mosque there before allegedly getting in touch with the PFI leadership to shift the hiding place.

That phone call seems to have done him in as the investigating team had put the mobile phones of all connected to the accused under surveillance.

The probe, however, had received its share of brickbats with the parents of the victim expressing displeasure over the perceived tardy progress. The late CPI(M) leader, Simon Britto, with whom Abhimanyu maintained close contact, was also vocal in his criticism of the investigation.

Another controversy was stirred the other day when a Malayalam daily quoted M. Arjun Krishna, who also suffered stab injuries in the attack, as saying that he had not seen the attackers clearly. Mr. Krishna, in a rejoinder issued on Tuesday, refuted the statement, emphasising that he had seen clearly those who attacked him and Abhimanyu.