ADVERTISEMENT

Two journalists injured in accident at Kalamassery

July 25, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two journalists were seriously injured after their motorcycle was knocked down by a private bus at TVS Junction, Kalamassery, on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

The injured are Nithin Krishnan and S. Sudheesh Kumar, photographer and sub editor respectively of the Kochi unit of Chandrika daily. They were returning after attending the funeral of a colleague’s relative when they met with the accident.

They were waiting for the signal at the junction when the bus headed to Aluva from South Kalamassery knocked their motorcycle down. Mr. Krishnan, who was thrown quite a distance away in the impact of the collision, ended up with serious injuries to hip and spine. Mr. Kumar has a fractured leg.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They were rushed to a nearby private hospital where they were administered first aid before being shifted to another hospital, where they remain in the intensive care unit. Both are set to undergo surgery.

The police have registered a case against the bus driver.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US