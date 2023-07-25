Two journalists injured in accident at Kalamassery

July 25, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Two journalists were seriously injured after their motorcycle was knocked down by a private bus at TVS Junction, Kalamassery, on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

The injured are Nithin Krishnan and S. Sudheesh Kumar, photographer and sub editor respectively of the Kochi unit of Chandrika daily. They were returning after attending the funeral of a colleague’s relative when they met with the accident.

They were waiting for the signal at the junction when the bus headed to Aluva from South Kalamassery knocked their motorcycle down. Mr. Krishnan, who was thrown quite a distance away in the impact of the collision, ended up with serious injuries to hip and spine. Mr. Kumar has a fractured leg.

They were rushed to a nearby private hospital where they were administered first aid before being shifted to another hospital, where they remain in the intensive care unit. Both are set to undergo surgery.

The police have registered a case against the bus driver.

