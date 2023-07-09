ADVERTISEMENT

Two injured in escalator collapse at Thykoodam hospital

July 09, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two women were injured after the elevator at a private ayurveda hospital in Thykoodam collapsed on Sunday morning.

Pradusha Pathro, an Odisha native who was undergoing treatment here, and Sona, a therapist, who were stuck in the elevator were helped out by personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services. The two injured women sustained multiple injuries to their legs and also complained of back pain.

A preliminary probe suggests that the elevator’s wire rope slipped from its position, causing the cabin to fall, it is learnt. The Maradu police have registered a case against the hospital management since it did not have a licence issued by the Electrical Inspectorate and had technical problems.

