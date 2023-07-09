HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two injured in escalator collapse at Thykoodam hospital

July 09, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two women were injured after the elevator at a private ayurveda hospital in Thykoodam collapsed on Sunday morning.

Pradusha Pathro, an Odisha native who was undergoing treatment here, and Sona, a therapist, who were stuck in the elevator were helped out by personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services. The two injured women sustained multiple injuries to their legs and also complained of back pain.

A preliminary probe suggests that the elevator’s wire rope slipped from its position, causing the cabin to fall, it is learnt. The Maradu police have registered a case against the hospital management since it did not have a licence issued by the Electrical Inspectorate and had technical problems.

Related Topics

accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.