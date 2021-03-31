Two injured in college clash

Two persons sustained stab injuries, one critically, in a fracas at the Sree Sankara College, Kalady, in connection with the release of the college magazine on Tuesday.

The Kalady police have arrested one of the five suspected accused. The arrested was a person with criminal antecedents in the neighbourhood of the college. One of the injured was a student and the other a former student, the police said.

A cultural function, and what the police described as a DJ party, were held on the occasion to watch which persons of criminal antecedents had turned up.

Efforts by the college union office bearers to remove the miscreants from the venue led to the skirmish. While one received a stab in the stomach, the other ended up with a wound on the neck.