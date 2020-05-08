Two, including cop, held with illicit liquor

The Ernakulam Excise Special Squad seized 14.50 litres of suspected illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor and arrested two people, including a policeman, from a house at Thoppumpady on Thursday evening.

The arrested were identified as Vignesh and Dibin, a civil police officer (CPO) attached to the district police headquarters. Another CPO Basil Jose has also been arraigned as an accused.

The liquor was seized from the house of the first accused, Vignesh, where it was kept in 29 bottles of half litres each. Though the labels affixed on them seemed to be genuine, the hologram stickers of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, a prerequisite on all liquor bottles sold through the liquor outlets in Kerala, were missing.

“This makes it a fit case for registering a case under relevant sections of the Abkari Act,” excise sources said.