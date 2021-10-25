Two in judicial custody for assaulting minor girl in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

25 October 2021 01:29 IST

Two persons from Kozhikode who were booked on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl from Rajasthan were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. The case was investigated by the Chevayur police following a complaint by the girl’s parents.

The suspects — Saseendra Kumar, 53 of Koyilandy and Santhosh, 52 of Chevarambalam — were charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 354 (Punishment for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the incident leading to the arrest of the two took place on Saturday. The two allegedly assaulted the girl while she was trying to fetch potable water from a house at Malaparamba. The girl belonged to a migrant labourers’ family engaged in selling ornamental umbrellas along city roads. She managed to escape even as some local residents came to her rescue.

