Two hotels closed, four served notice after inspections in Kochi

Six hotels in Kaloor and M.G. Road were found functioning in unhygienic surroundings in a joint inspection done on Friday by personnel of the Health department and Kochi Corporation’s health wing.

Two hotels were served closure notice and another four directed to function after rectifying defects. Their kitchens were in dilapidated condition, while their storerooms were full of rusting vessels and other utensils that were used for cooking. Food items that were stored in the freezer did not have labels mentioning manufacturing and expiry dates. It was also found that cooked food was placed alongside raw meat and fish in the freezer, says a press release.

The inspections were conducted by a team led by Jayasree V, District Medical Officer.