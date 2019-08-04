Two held with red sand boa

Two persons were arrested on Saturday for possession of a red sand boa, a protected species of snake.

Acting on a tip-off, the Perumbavoor Forest Flying Squad caught V.R. Jayapalan and K.A. Shrinivas, both residents of Changanassery, from a hotel at Kakkanad. They were handed over to the Mekkapala station where a case was registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act.