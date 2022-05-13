Two held with MDMA in Ernakulam
The Perumbavoor police on Friday arrested two youngsters with 2 grams of MDMA. The arrested are Ramshad, 32, of Vengola and Rijo, 20, of Vengoor. They were nabbed from Nedunthodu on a tip-off. The contraband was hidden atop the petrol tank of their motorcycle.
Though they made an attempt to abandon the vehicle and flee when being closed down, the police chased them down. They were produced in court and remanded.
