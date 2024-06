The Ernakulam Rural police nabbed two Assam natives on June 2 (Sunday) on charge of peddling heroin. Mojijul Ali and Mubarak Ali, both aged 24, were allegedly carrying 25 bottles of heroin when they were nabbed from Perumbavoor market premises.

They allegedly used to sell heroin sourced from Assam for ₹800 per bottle among migrant workers. The police had seized over 250 bottles of heroin from Perumbavoor.