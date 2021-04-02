Two held with ganja in Perumbavoor

The Ernakulam Rural police on Thursday arrested two persons allegedly with 500 grams of ganja and vehicles used for smuggling ganja following a raid at a house at Kanjirakkadu near Perumbavoor.

The arrested were identified as Ashraf, 66, and son Anas, 40, of Kanjirakkad.

The arrests were following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

The seized car allegedly had special cabins to hide ganja. The special foil used to pack ganja, weighing balance, and ₹68,000 were also seized.

The police said that the arrested were peddlers in the district and used to sell in small lots mostly to migrant workers and youngsters.

Since the seizure of nearly 150 kg of ganja from Angamaly in November last, the Rural police have formed a special investigation squad to crack the whip on drugs and have made numerous arrests.

A team led by narcotics cell DySP K. Ashwakumar, Inspector M. Surendran, and members of rural district anti-narcotics special action task force made the arrests and seizures.