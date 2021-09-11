Two held with 8.2 kg of ganja

KOCHI

11 September 2021 22:39 IST

A special squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two youngsters while they were allegedly transporting 8.23 kg of dry ganja worth ₹70,000 in a bag at the Aluva railway station.

The arrested were identified as Sreehari, 19, of Kottapady, and Ajay Govind, 20, of Panipra. The ganja was allegedly smuggled in from Visakhapatanam aboard the Dhanbad-Alleppey Express. On interrogation, they allegedly confessed to have brought it to Ernakulam to sell it at a higher price through a network of known persons. Three mobile phones, two ATM cards, and Aadhaar cards were also seized from them. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody.

