Kochi

Two held under KAAPA

Staff Reporter KOCHI 20 March 2020 01:55 IST
Updated: 20 March 2020 01:55 IST

Notwithstanding their preoccupation with the fight against COVID-19, the Ernakulam rural police continue to go strong with its Operation Dark Hunt aimed at nabbing absconding criminals under which two accused in multiple cases, including in a murder at Athani last year, were arrested invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) on Thursday.

The arrested were identified as Vinu Vikraman, 27, of Nedumbassery, and Grintesh aka Indava of Mookkannoor.

