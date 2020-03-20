Two held under KAAPA

Notwithstanding their preoccupation with the fight against COVID-19, the Ernakulam rural police continue to go strong with its Operation Dark Hunt aimed at nabbing absconding criminals under which two accused in multiple cases, including in a murder at Athani last year, were arrested invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) on Thursday.
The arrested were identified as Vinu Vikraman, 27, of Nedumbassery, and Grintesh aka Indava of Mookkannoor.
