Two held on cheating charge

The Nedumbassery police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly cheating a Punjabi woman by making a bogus job offer.

The arrested were identified as Muhammed Shahul and Suresh, both hailing from Andhra Pradesh. The accused allegedly took the 36-year-old victim to Kuwait via Muscat from Amritsar airport on a visiting visa in the pretext of securing her a maid’s job. However, she was forced to work under inhumane conditions.

She, however, managed to flee and return to Kerala via the Kochi airport. The accused were arrested when they came to Kochi allegedly plotting to abduct her. The accused had allegedly cheated the victim of ₹60,000.

The victim has reportedly given a statement to the police alleging that she was made to work in several houses under deplorable conditions.

A team led by Inspector Sony Mathai and comprising sub inspectors C.L. Jayan and Sudheer, assistant sub inspector Pramod and senior civil police officers Leela and Preetha made the arrest.