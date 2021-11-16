Two held on charge of stealing lorry

KOCHI

16 November 2021 23:35 IST

The Perumbavoor police arrested two persons on the charge of stealing a lorry.

The arrested were identified as Anas Abbas, 41, and Shiyas, 46, of Thodupuzha. They are accused of stealing a lorry parked along MC Road in Perumbavoor. Anas has multiple cases, including for theft, in various police stations.

A team led by Inspector Ranjith, sub inspectors Jossy M. Johnson and Rins M. Thomas, assistant sub inspector Suresh, senior civil police officers Ashraf, Abhilash, and Jinju K. Mathai, arrested the duo.

The accused were produced in court and remanded.