Two held on charge of robbery through ‘honey trap’

May 24, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Ernakulam South police on Wednesday on the charge of robbery by laying a ‘honey trap.’

The arrested are Saranya, 20, of Kozhikode, and Arjun, 22, of Malappuram. They are accused of being part of a gang that robbed a man from Adimaly.

According to the police, Saranya had befriended the victim over Instagram by sending a friend request a fortnight ago. The two then kept on chatting frequently. She then conspired with the co-accused and planned a rendezvous with the victim at Pallimukku earlier this month.

The victim was then cornered by the accused and assaulted using helmets. He was forced into giving his ATM card and revealing its pin number using which the accused initially withdrew ₹4,500.

He was then frequently threatened with publishing his chats with the woman, and using that as a ruse robbed him of another ₹2,000 and his mobile phone worth ₹15,000.

The victim eventually lodged a complaint with the police after he was asked to pay ₹25,000 on Tuesday. While probing the case, the police tracked the two accused to Padma Junction with the help of the mobile tower location of Arjun.

Both were produced in court and remanded. The other accused are at large.

