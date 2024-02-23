ADVERTISEMENT

Two held on charge of recruitment scam

February 23, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Praveen M P 9017

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Thadiyittaparambu police on charge of a recruitment scam by promising appointment in the Railways.

The arrested were Sanju, 44, of Edathala, and Shinil, 42, of Keezhmadu. They allegedly cheated a job aspirant from Pookkattupady to the tune of ₹5 lakh by promising appointment as an attender, claiming connections in the Railways. After collecting money from the victim in three lots, they gave him an appointment letter on a forged letterhead of the Railways.

The fake appointment letter asked him to report at the Angamaly railway station. When contacted with the Railways did he realise that he has been taken for a ride.

A special team of Thadiyittaparambu police station nabbed the accused. Sanju was running a home nursing firm near the Aluva railway station, and Shinil was an employee there. The police suspect the accused might have cheated more people in a similar manner. The accused were produced before the court and remanded.

