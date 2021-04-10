Two held on charge of murder

KOCHI

The Udayamperoor police on Saturday arrested two persons for suspected murder.

The arrested were identified as Vishnu, 26, of Thrissur, and his relative Sarath 28. They were arrested in connection with the death of a 42-year-old Nidhin, who was brought dead at a hospital here after he was found unconscious on Friday morning. Both the accused were the relatives of the wife of the deceased.

Nidhin was an employee at a steel plant in Eroor and was staying with his wife at their house in Nadakkavu. According to the police, the couple used to have frequent quarrels and the latest one on Thursday night was particularly nasty following which the wife allegedly rang up her brother Vishnu, who was tagged along by cousin Sarath. The two allegedly turned up at the house and beat up the victim.

They allegedly left under the impression that the victim had fallen unconscious before taking him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead on Friday morning. Initially, the death was attributed to a heart attack before the autopsy report revealed an assault, the police said.

The arrested were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.