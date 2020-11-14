Kochi

Two held on charge of laying honey trap

The Cheranalloor police on Friday arrested a man and a woman on the charge of laying a honey trap for a youngster at their house and robbing him of valuables.

The arrested are Rizwana, 24, of Mayyanad, Kollam, and Althaf, 21, of Ponekkara. The police said the accused had conspired and hatched a plot to rob the youngster known to Althaf with Rizwana feigning to fall in love with them.

They then lured the victim to their rented house at Vishupuram in Cheranalloor on Wednesday night. He was then made to disrobe, and the accused shot his visuals based on which they blackmailed him and robbed him of his gold chain and mobile phone.

The police tracked them down and recovered the stolen goods. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

