Two held on charge of killing migrant worker

The Ernakulam Rural police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charge of murdering a migrant worker.
The arrested are Odisha natives Chagala Sumal, 26, and Ashish Bahooyi, 26. They are accused of murdering their friend and room-mate Sreedhar at Cheriya Vapalissery near Nedumbassery on Tuesday night.
The police said the accused killed the victim with a blow to his head using an iron rod and then dumped the body along railway tracks. All the three were employed in a carton manufacturing company at Vapalissery.
The three had a fight during the course of their work, and their colleagues intervened and separated them. Later in the evening, the quarrel was reignited during a drinking session that ended up in the murder.
The victim’s body was found in a mutilated state after being run over by trains.
The police later confronted the suspects with evidence at which the latter reportedly confessed to the crime. Incidentally, the victim had brought the two here for work.
“It was to the credit of our officers that they could nab the culprit in a matter of hours,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).
A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M.R. Madhu Babu, Sub Inspectors Vandana Krishna and A.K. Basheer, Assistant Sub Inspectors V.S. Pramod and civil police officers K.K. Rajesh, N.G. Jismon, Dileep Kumar, and M.R. Mithun made the arrest.
