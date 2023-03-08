Two held on charge of forging documents to travel to Lakshadweep

March 08, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST

KOCHI

Two persons were arrested by the Harbour police on charge of attempting to travel to Kavaratti island in Lakshadweep using forged documents.

The arrested are Kurban Sekh, 33, and Abdul Halim, 41, both from West Bengal. The incident took place on Monday noon.

They allegedly forged the visiting permits of the Lakshadweep Administrative department with the help of Lakshadweep resident who was identified as Abdul Gafoor. They further forged on the permits a QR Code of a Lakshadweep resident’s labour permit.

However, they were detained at the passenger disembarkation centre at Willingdon Island after officials saw through the forged documents.

They were then handed over to the Harbour police. They were produced in court and remanded.