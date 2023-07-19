HamberMenu
Two held on charge of extortion in Ernakulam

July 19, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Elamakkara Police arrested two persons on charge of extorting money from a hotel in Edappally.

The accused include Abhijith, 30, of Puthukalavattom and Sudhir Musthafa, 38, of Kollam. According to the police, the duo had threatened the hotel management and snatched money from them.

The two were found to have carried out similar crimes in other hotels in the night hours. They often refused to pay the bill and had threatened the hotel staff and management.

The duo were remanded in judicial custody, according to a communication.

