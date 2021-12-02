Kochi

Two held on charge of duping job aspirants

The Muvattupuzha police on Thursday arrested two persons on the charge of cheating job aspirants by promising them placements in Poland.

The arrested were identified as Aneesh, 40, of Idukki, and Sanishmon Daniel, 37, of Ilamdesham. They are the latest to be arrested in connection with the job scam. They are accused in 10-odd cases registered in this connection by the Muvattupuzha police.

A special squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik nabbed the accused. A team comprising Inspector C.J. Martin, sub inspector V.K. Sasikumar, assistant sub inspectors Sunil Samuel, Rajesh C.M., and Jojy P.S. made the arrest.


