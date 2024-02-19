Two held on charge of cheating

February 19, 2024 03:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - KOCHI

The Palarivattom police arrested two Rajasthan natives on Sunday on the charge of cheating a doctor of ₹41.65 lakh.

Pretending to be enforcement personnel, members of the gang telephoned the doctor and said that they had seized 200 grams of MDMA and five passports from a courier he sent to Taiwan. Pavan Kumar and Lokesh Bhatta were arrested after tracing their accounts.

The gang members reportedly told the doctor that the seized package had his name and it was being verified by the crime branch of Mumbai police. They forced him to pay the sum under the garb of ‘verifying his transactions’. Seven Malappuram natives had been arrested in connection with the case earlier.