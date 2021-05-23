Two held on charge of cheating nursing aspirants

The Ernakulam North police have arrested two persons on the charge of cheating nursing job aspirants to West Asia.

They allegedly cheated each aspirant to the tune of ₹2.50 lakh on promising jobs to treat COVID patients in Dubai.

The arrested are Firoze Khan, 42, of Netoor and Sathar, 50, of Kombanamury, Cherthala. The duo who were into selling used cars did not have recruiting licence but operated a firm named Kaloor Take Off. They spent the money earned by cheating to purchase used cars.

The job aspirants who reached Dubai were left in the lurch without food, a place to reside, or job. They complained to the Chief Minister following which a case was registered. The duo were arrested while attempting flee to New Delhi from Kozhikode.