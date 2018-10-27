Two held on charge of cheating job seekers

The Ernakulam South Police on Friday arrested two persons in a case of cheating youngsters through fake job offers in Malaysia. The arrested were identified as Joshi Paulose, 53, of Thoppumpady and Shaji Joseph, 45, of Palarivattom. They were picked up from M.G. Road and Kadavanthra respectively.
“They are accused of swindling around ₹6 lakh from eight youngsters from Kumbalanghi who registered two cases with us,” said N. Roy, sub inspector, South Police. Though they went to Malaysia, they had to return on realising that the jobs they assured did not exist. The arrested are also accused in several other cheating cases registered in North, Central and Palarivattom stations.
