Two held on charge of blackmail, extortion

The Infopark police have arrested a young woman and man on the charge of blackmailing a person and forcibly taking away his car and cell phone.

They also allegedly withdrew ₹50,000 from his credit card, over a week ago. The accused were identified as Julie Julian and Krishnakumar alias Rajeesh. Infopark Police Station Circle Inspector Ananthalal said a hunt had been launched to nab the other members of the gang. Julie has also been charged with stealing goods from a house.

The duo had been arraigned as accused in several other cases in the Infopark area.