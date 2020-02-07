Two held on charge of blackmail, extortion

The Infopark police have arrested a young woman and man on the charge of blackmailing a person and forcibly taking away his car and cell phone.
They also allegedly withdrew ₹50,000 from his credit card, over a week ago. The accused were identified as Julie Julian and Krishnakumar alias Rajeesh. Infopark Police Station Circle Inspector Ananthalal said a hunt had been launched to nab the other members of the gang. Julie has also been charged with stealing goods from a house.
The duo had been arraigned as accused in several other cases in the Infopark area.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.