Two held on charge of attacking differently abled person

September 04, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam rural police arrested two persons on the charge of attacking a differently abled person and his son on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Saneesh, 33, aka Eagle Saneesh of Kuzhippilly and Saneesh, 27, of Pallippuram. The incident took place near the KSEB office at Cherayi on Sunday. The accused allegedly attacked the victim for trying to stop them from assaulting another man. The accused had gone into hiding after the incident.

Murder bid

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a youth during an argument. The arrested person was identified as Rajkumar Mandal, 49, of West Bengal. He had allegedly assaulted another labourer during a drunken brawl. The victim was left with a broken jawbone.

Sexual harassment

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and then verbally abusing her for resisting it.

The arrested was identified as Biju, 39, of Alappuzha. The incident took place at Kalamassery Premier Junction on Sunday. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.