HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held on charge of attacking differently abled person

September 04, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam rural police arrested two persons on the charge of attacking a differently abled person and his son on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Saneesh, 33, aka Eagle Saneesh of Kuzhippilly and Saneesh, 27, of Pallippuram. The incident took place near the KSEB office at Cherayi on Sunday. The accused allegedly attacked the victim for trying to stop them from assaulting another man. The accused had gone into hiding after the incident.

Murder bid

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a youth during an argument. The arrested person was identified as Rajkumar Mandal, 49, of West Bengal. He had allegedly assaulted another labourer during a drunken brawl. The victim was left with a broken jawbone.

Sexual harassment

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and then verbally abusing her for resisting it.

The arrested was identified as Biju, 39, of Alappuzha. The incident took place at Kalamassery Premier Junction on Sunday. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.