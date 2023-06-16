Two held on charge of attack on Bevco outlet in Kochi

June 16, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - KOCHI

An incident that started with a verbal spat at a Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlet at Ravipuram ended with a failed attack using a Molotov cocktail and the arrest of two persons by the Town South police on Friday.

The arrested were identified as Sonukumar, 25, and Boney, 25, of Ernakulam.

According to the First Information Report, the drama started with Sonukumar verbally abusing a woman staff at the outlet around 11 a.m. At this, the rest of the staff intervened and shooed him away.

He then returned with his friend Boney after an hour and started a fresh bout of ugly verbal volleys directed at the staff at the billing counter. They allegedly threaten to kill the staff and created a terrorising situation, disrupting the functioning of the outlet for about 30 minutes.

They also allegedly damaged the iron grill of the counter inflicting damages worth around ₹10,000. Following this, the staff alerted the police.

“We managed to nab one while the other fled. He then returned and hurled the Molotov cocktail at the outlet. Thankfully, it didn’t go off. Eventually, we nabbed him as well,” said police sources.

The accused were booked invoking IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Section 3 (1) (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

