KOCHI

The Cheranalloor police arrested two persons on charge of assaulting and robbing two migrant workers of their mobile phone and money on Sunday (November 17).

The arrested are Anson D’Costa, 25, and Abdul Jabbar, 57, both residents of Cheranalloor. The accused were tracked down and nabbed within hours following a hunt launched based on their mobile tower location. A team led by Cheranalloor sub inspector Sunil G. made the arrest.