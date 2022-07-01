Two held on charge of abandoning minor children

The Aluva East police have registered a case against two persons on the charge of eloping, neglecting their minor children.

A woman from Aluva and a man from Thodupuzha were booked under the Juvenile Justice Act. The woman’s husband had petitioned the police that his wife was found missing on June 20.

An ensuing probe revealed that she had eloped with another man. While the woman had three minor children, the man has two children.

A team comprising Station House Officer L. Anilkumar, Sub Inspectors M.S. Shery and Joy Mathew, and senior civil police officer Shaija George made the arrest. The accused were produced in court and remanded.