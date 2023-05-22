Two held on attempt to murder charge

May 22, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central police on Monday arrested two persons who were accused in a murder attempt case.

Biju, 38, of Udaya Colony and Karuppa Swami, 45, of Madura were accused of assaulting a worker after he declined to pay them money while waiting for his friends at Jos Junction in the city. The accused have several cases against them.

Held on charge of damaging ATM

A man who was accused of damaging an ATM at the Karimugal branch of the Kerala Bank was arrested by the Ambalamedu police on Monday. The arrested is Renjith Mahte, 37, of Bihar. The alleged incident took place on Saturday evening. The damage to the ATM display caused a loss of ₹50,000 to the bank.