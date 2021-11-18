Two held on attempt to murder charge

The North Police on Thursday arrested two persons on the charge of attempt to murder.

The arrested were identified as Rahul aka Kannan, 26, of Kedamangalam, and Shefin, 25, of Kalamassery. They were directly involved in the case in which a gang allegedly hurled a country bomb and attempted to hack to death a person identified as Sarath on October 24.

So far, the police have arrested 11 persons, including the ones who arranged for their hideouts.

A team led by Munambam DySP S.Binu and comprising Inspectors J.S. Sajeev Kumar and Shojo Varghese, sub inspectors Prashanth P. Nair and Arun Thomas, and senior civil police officers Selvaraj and Kannadas made the arrest.