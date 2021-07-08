Two held on assault, robbery charge

KOCHI

08 July 2021 23:35 IST

The Central police on Thursday arrested two persons accused of assaulting a woman and robbing her of valuables including gold ornaments and wallet.

The arrested were identified as Jithu Raj, 26, of Atingal in Thiruvananthapuram; and Ali aka Alan, 39, of Kannamaly. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Marine Drive. They had been absconding since then.

A team led by Inspector S. Vijayasankar made the arrest on the orders of Assistant Commissioner K. Laljy.

