Two held in Vazhakode quarry blast case

The Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with a blast at an abandoned quarry at Vazhakkode at Mullurkkara panchayat, near Wadakkanchery.

The team led by Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner P. Sasikumar arrested Ummer, 43, and Abhoobacker, 43, of Vazhakode on the direction of District Police Chief (City), R. Aditya.

Both were injured in the blast and were under treatment. They were arrested on Tuesday when they were discharged from the hospital.

One person was killed and six others were injured when the blast occurred at an abandoned quarry at Vazhakode on June 21. It is alleged that the blast occurred when they were trying to destroy the explosives illegally stored in the quarry for breaking granite, fearing a police raid.

Investigating agencies were inquiring how explosives with high capacity reached an abandoned quarry. There were even allegations of terrorist activities at the site.

Abdul Noushad, one of the owners of the quarry and the first accused in the blast, was killed in the explosion. Six others, including a migrant worker, were injured in the blast. There are seven accused in the case. The rest of them are under treatment.