Two held in stabbing case

The Ernakulam rural police on Saturday arrested two persons on the charge of stabbing a youth at Kalady in broad daylight last week.

The arrested persons were identified as Jino Kariyakkaad, 24, of Puthiyedam and Pushparaj Kizhakkepurath, 38, of Chovvara.

Kuzhiparambil Reji of Kanjoor was attacked by the accused while he was riding his motorcycle on Thursday around 11 a.m. The assailants, travelling on another motorcycle, knocked him down at Puthiyedam. He was then thrashed him with an iron rod and stabbed with a knife.

The victim, who was seriously injured, remains under treatment at the Kottayam Medical College. The police said that the attack was born out of some personal grudge the accused held against the victim. They had gone into hiding after the incident.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick had formed a special squad to track down the accused and they were eventually arrested from Mattur.

A team consisting of Inspector B. Santhosh, sub inspectors K.K. Shabab, James Mathew, and Rajendran, assistant sub inspector Abdul Sathaar, and civil police officers Najash and Siddique made the arrest.