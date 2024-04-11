Two held in connection with gang leader’s death

April 11, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Chengamanad police on Thursday recorded the arrest of two persons who were taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with the alleged murder of a gang leader named Vinu Vikraman.

The arrested are Nithin, 30, and Deepak, 36, of Kurumassery. The victim was found lying on the road with deep cuts all over his body by a motorist at Kurumassery in the early hours of Wednesday. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

A special squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena had nabbed the accused from near Labour Junction at Vadakkekara. Nithin has cases registered against him at Kalady, Angamaly, Nedumbassery and Chengamanad police stations. Deepak also has cases against him registered by Nedumbassery and Chengamanad police.

Vinu was the prime accused in the death of another gang leader, Binoy aka Gillappi, in 2019. The trial in the case is under way in a court in North Paravur. The accused were reportedly Binoy’s aides.

According to the police, Vinu had left a bar in an autorickshaw along with the accused following which he was invited for dinner at Nithin’s house. On the way back after the dinner, an altercation erupted leading to the murder.

