GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held in connection with gang leader’s death

April 11, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chengamanad police on Thursday recorded the arrest of two persons who were taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with the alleged murder of a gang leader named Vinu Vikraman.

The arrested are Nithin, 30, and Deepak, 36, of Kurumassery. The victim was found lying on the road with deep cuts all over his body by a motorist at Kurumassery in the early hours of Wednesday. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

A special squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena had nabbed the accused from near Labour Junction at Vadakkekara. Nithin has cases registered against him at Kalady, Angamaly, Nedumbassery and Chengamanad police stations. Deepak also has cases against him registered by Nedumbassery and Chengamanad police.

Vinu was the prime accused in the death of another gang leader, Binoy aka Gillappi, in 2019. The trial in the case is under way in a court in North Paravur. The accused were reportedly Binoy’s aides.

According to the police, Vinu had left a bar in an autorickshaw along with the accused following which he was invited for dinner at Nithin’s house. On the way back after the dinner, an altercation erupted leading to the murder.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.