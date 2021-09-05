Kochi

Two held for threatening hotel owner

The Central police have taken into custody two persons after they allegedly threatened a hotel owner and demanded money from him. The accused have been identified as Shanavas from Mattancherry and Riju Antony from Ezhupunna. They reportedly demanded money in the name of an organisation. Though the hotel owner refused to pay them, he was forced to make the payment through his employees.

The two persons had reportedly been involved in similar cases earlier too, including a case in which a hotel owner in Palarivattom was threatened and forced to pay money to them.


