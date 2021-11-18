KochiKOCHI 18 November 2021 22:41 IST
Comments
Two held for snatching away mobile phone
Updated: 18 November 2021 22:41 IST
The Mattancherry police on Thursday arrested two persons on the charge of snatching away a mobile phone.
The arrested were identified as Shajahan aka Ikru, 27, and Shinas, 21, both residents of Mattancherry. A special team arrested the accused from Kombara
They are accused of stealing the mobile phone of Ajith, a resident of Thrissur, when he had come to Fort Kochi on a motorcycle with his friend on November 13.
Shajahan waved down Ajith's bike and then led him through an unfamiliar route to CP Antony Road where the mobile phone valued at ₹18,000 was forcibly taken away after threatening Ajith with a knife.
More In Kochi
Read more...