Two held for snatching away mobile phone

The Mattancherry police on Thursday arrested two persons on the charge of snatching away a mobile phone.

The arrested were identified as Shajahan aka Ikru, 27, and Shinas, 21, both residents of Mattancherry. A special team arrested the accused from Kombara

They are accused of stealing the mobile phone of Ajith, a resident of Thrissur, when he had come to Fort Kochi on a motorcycle with his friend on November 13.

Shajahan waved down Ajith's bike and then led him through an unfamiliar route to CP Antony Road where the mobile phone valued at ₹18,000 was forcibly taken away after threatening Ajith with a knife.