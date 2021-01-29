Two held for robbery using honey trap

The Central police on Friday arrested two persons on the charge of robbing a businessman of gold ornaments through an alleged honey trap.

Mahesh George, 32, and Shibu George, 28, of Udumbunchola in Idukki are accused of robbing a consultancy firm proprietor by threatening him to publish his photographs with a woman on social media.

The victim was contacted by a woman on January 6 seeking a job. He asked her to visit the office. The woman contacted him again on January 9 asking for the way to his office. Since the victim was out of his office, the woman allegedly volunteered to meet him at the spot where he was. When the victim went to pick her up, the accused forcibly entered his car in the guise of shadow police. They allegedly took his car’s key and forced him to the rear seat.

His hands were allegedly tied and he was beaten up before being stripped of ₹12,500, a smart phone and a silver chain weighing over four-and-a-half sovereigns. He was then taken to Foreshore Road from where a woman and a man allegedly entered the car. The petitioner was then forced into compromising postures with the woman. Later, he was threatened that the pictures would be circulated on the social media and made to withdraw ₹7,500 using his ATM card besides purchasing a smart phone worth ₹9,500 using his credit card.

Later, the accused took him to a bar and when they got drunk, the petitioner fled. However, he was reluctant to petition the police immediately out of fear that his pictures might get circulated. He eventually petitioned when the woman rang him up again seeking to meet him.

A team led by Central Station House Officer S. Vijayasankar and comprising Vibin Kumar and Thomas Pallan, senior civil police officer Aneesh and civil police officers Ranjith and Ishak made the arrest.